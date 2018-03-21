Amtrak to continue operating on modified schedule on Thursday

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Amtrak has announced that it will continue to operate on a modified schedule on Thursday due to the spring nor’easter.

Amtrak says on March 22 that a modified service will be in place as the inclement weather continues.

The company says shuttle service out of New Haven, Conn. will continue to operate as scheduled.

Officials say full scheduled service will be restored once conditions improve.

For the full modified schedule, visit www.amtrak.com.

