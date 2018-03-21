Bad weather forces Justin Timberlake to postpone NYC concert

By Published:
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(AP) — Justin Timberlake’s Wednesday night concert New York City is being postponed due to the spring nor’easter.

The pop star posted a video of himself in the snow on Instagram on Wednesday, telling his fans he’s “so sorry to announce the show tonight at the Garden has been postponed due to the weather, as you can see.”

Timberlake added that his Thursday night show at Madison Square Garden would still go on. Tickets for Wednesday’s show will be honored at a new date, Timberlake said.

The singer’s tour kicked off this month. It is in support of his new album, “Man of the Woods,” released days before he headlined this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.

Timberlake ended the video saying, “Happy spring everybody.”

