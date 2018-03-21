Bringing more attention to small businesses through search engine optimization

(WTNH) — President of Develomark in Southington, Ruan Marinho, talks about how to drive more attention to your website through search engine optimization.

Search Engine Optimizing, or SEO, is the practice of getting search engines to show your business as the first result.

If you are a local claim your Google My Business Listing. To do this, go to google.com/mybusiness to get a listing claim for free.

Ruan says the next step is to prove that you are an expert in your topic. To do this, make sure you have articles available online. This will allow Google to rank you higher in the search engine.

Since consumers trust Google, having your website on the top of the list will result in more clicks and more trust in your business.

