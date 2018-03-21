Bringing more attention to small businesses through search engine optimization

By Published:

(WTNH) — President of Develomark in Southington, Ruan Marinho, talks about how to drive more attention to your website through search engine optimization.

Search Engine Optimizing, or SEO, is the practice of getting search engines to show your business as the first result.

If you are a local claim your Google My Business Listing. To do this, go to google.com/mybusiness to get a listing claim for free.

Ruan says the next step is to prove that you are an expert in your topic. To do this, make sure you have articles available online. This will allow Google to rank you higher in the search engine.

Since consumers trust Google, having your website on the top of the list will result in more clicks and more trust in your business.

For more information on Develomark, click here. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s