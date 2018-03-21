Bruce Springsteen extending run of Broadway show

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015 file photo, Bruce Springsteen performs at the 9th Annual Stand Up For Heroes event in New York. A Philadelphia fifth-grader ditched school for the chance to meet the rock legend at his book signing Thursday, Sept. 30, 2016, and The Philadelphia Inquirer reports “The Boss” gladly played along by signing the boy’s absence excuse note. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

(WTNH)–Rock legend Bruce Springsteen is extending the run of his Broadway show.

The one-man show will now run through mid-December. Tickets for the 81 additional shows will go on sale on Wednesday, March 28.

Springsteen began his residency at the Walter Kerr Theater in October, and has already extended performances once before the latest announcement.

The production has made $44 million so far, according to the New York Times. It features Springsteen telling stories about his life, and performing stripped-down versions of some of his most famous hits.

