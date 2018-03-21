Car fire closes 2 lanes on I-84 west in Cheshire

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — A car fire has closed the two right lanes on Interstate 84 westbound in Cheshire early Wednesday morning.

According to the Connecticut Department of Transportation, a car fire between exits 28 and 26 have closed the two right lanes on I-84 westbound in Cheshire. The state agency reported the accident at 1:34 a.m.

Connecticut State Police say no one was injured in the accident. They also say the two right lanes should reopen within in an hour.

