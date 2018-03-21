Checking weather conditions in our Storm Team 8 Mobile Weather Labs

MILFORD and CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The snow is slowly but surely making its way across Connecticut.

In Milford and Clinton, the snow started coming down lightly for a few hours. By midday, it began increasing in intensity.

Visibility is also dropping a bit and the wind has really picked up.

Timing was on our side Wednesday morning as the weather did not impact the morning commute. However, conditions are expected to get worse as the day progresses, so the evening drive is going to be a much different story.

A lot of cities and towns are watching the storm closely, especially since money is a big concern. Many places don’t have enough cash left in their snow removal budgets.

Officials are urging drivers to use caution when out on the roads.

