Connecticut man gets 10 years in prison for injuring toddler

Related Coverage Connecticut man faces 10 years in prison for injuring child

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for severely beating his then-girlfriend’s 18-month-old son.

The Hartford Courant reports that 25-year-old Courtney King Saunders was sentenced Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Saunders was caring for the child in March 2016 when the boy suffered a head injury severe enough that he required brain surgery. Medical professionals say the child also had first- and second-degree burns from being placed in bath water that was too hot, more than 100 retinal hemorrhages and broken ribs. The head injuries were consistent with shaken-baby syndrome.

Related: Connecticut man faces 10 years in prison for injuring child

Saunders pleaded guilty last month to first-degree assault and third-degree assault on a pregnant woman.

The boy’s mother previously pleaded guilty to risk of injury to a minor and received a suspended prison sentence.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com