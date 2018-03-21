Contract amendment for homecare workers passes state House of Representatives

Related Coverage Advances in Health: Independence at Home

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Homecare workers saw a victory in Hartford on Wednesday as the state House of Representatives passed a proposed contract amendment.

The amendment received bipartisan support, passing in a 127-16 vote with eight abstentions. It aims to raise wages, provide workers’ compensation, and increase funding for training and orientation programs for personal care attendants.

In a statement, State Representative Mike D’Agostino (D-Hamden) said, in part, “Every day, our personal care attendants put the needs of their clients ahead of their own. They’re there to lend a helping hand to their clients during their times of need, and they treat and love them as if they are their own family. But it’s time for us to take care of these workers.”