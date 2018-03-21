Easton EMS volunteer accused of taking inappropriate photos of patients, stealing firearms

EASTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A volunteer with Easton EMS is facing multiple charges after allegedly taking inappropriate pictures of patients.

According to police, 21-year-old Christopher Barlow of Duxbury, Mass. was arrested on Wednesday.

Officials say Barlow placed a hidden camera inside of a bathroom of the EMS building. He also allegedly took inappropriate photos of patients being transported in an ambulance while they were under his care.

Units say Barlow also stole two firearms from a co-worker, provided a false statement on an application on application for a long rifle and is suspected of forging official documents to present himself as an Easton police officer.

According to police, during an investigation that began in the summer of 2017, Duxbury police accused Barlow of falsely claiming to be a Department of Homeland Security agent and amassing a collection of guns, ammunition, explosives and stolen medical equipment. He was indicted in October on six counts of receiving stolen property, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm or ammunition, and other related charges. Barlow was held until being released on Feb. 16, 2018.

Barlow has been charged with two counts of stealing a firearm, two counts of voyeurism and additional charges.

Barlow’s bail was set at $25,000. He posted bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 5.