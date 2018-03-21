Emergency tree removal closes portion of Route 10 in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An emergency tree removal has promoted the partial closure of Route 10 in Farmington.

Officials say Route 10 will be closed between Farmington Avenue and Aqueduct Lane on Wednesday between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Crews say access to the road will be permitted to residents only.

Southbound motorists are being urged to use Talcott Notch Road as a detour, while northbound drivers should utilize Town Farm Road.

