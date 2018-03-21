Finland: Coast guard gives unsteady fawn a hand off ice

By Published:
In this Saturday, March 17, 2018 photo Senior Coast Guard, Kristian Rastedt, attempts to rescue a fawn stranded on the ice on the Inkoo archipelago in southern Finland. Rastedt pulled the fawn over the ice back to shore before giving the thumbs up after the fawn rushed into the woods. (Finnish Border Guards via AP)

HELSINKI (AP) — A fawn that became stranded on a patch of ice in Finland‘s Inkoo archipelago has gotten a hand from members of the Finnish coast guard.

They spotted the unsteady animal from their hovercraft during a regular patrol on Saturday.

Senior Coast Guard officer Sebastian von Bruun filmed colleague Kristian Rasted pulling the “helpless white-tailed deer on the slippery ice” back to shore. Rasted gave a thumbs-up after the fawn rushed into the woods.

Von Brunn said: “The mother deer was very happy and grateful to get her baby back.”

The Coast Guard said while animal rescue missions are not part of its personnel’s normal duties, they do occur from time to time.

The Finnish Border Guard, of which the coast guard is past, posted the rescue video on social media.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s