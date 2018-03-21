Fitstyle by Shana gets you ready for your bachelorette party

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We want to make sure you have a fabulously fit bachelorette party. Fitstylist Shana Schneider wants to make sure you have a memorable party for all the right reasons.

Here are some tips from Schneider:

If your bride is All Natural:
  • Hire a yoga instructor to host a private class or have a masseuse come to the host’s house.
  • Set up stations where guests can make massage oils and scented bath salts from scratch.
  • Have all the attendees bring a raw food dish made from a vegetable or fruit that has “aphrodisiac” benefits, along with the recipe, so you can have them for future reference.
  • As a game, have attendees write down what they think the ‘sexy’ benefit is and read them aloud.
If your bride is Naughty but Nice:
  • Attend a group pole dancing class.
  • Another option is to go to a striptease class.
  • After your sexy workout, take the group to a fondue restaurant and order the dark chocolate version, which has health benefits for your heart.
  • See if there’s a high table where you can all stand up around the pot to eat together – you burn more calories standing than sitting!
If your bride is a Thrill-Seeker:
  • Head to an indoor climbing gym. The instructor can work with people at all levels of experience, and this is certainly a full body workout.
  • Then follow this with a culinary adventure – assign everyone an extreme ingredient, from something hot, like jalapeños, to something unusual, like avocado, and have everyone make a dessert using that ingredient.
  • Find a chocolatier who uses crazy ingredients and have people guess what’s inside.

You can join Fitstyle by Shana for a workshop in the showroom at IKEA in New Haven from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 31st. Click here to register for the event.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s