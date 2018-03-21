Fitstyle by Shana gets you ready for your bachelorette party

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We want to make sure you have a fabulously fit bachelorette party. Fitstylist Shana Schneider wants to make sure you have a memorable party for all the right reasons.

Here are some tips from Schneider:

If your bride is All Natural:

Hire a yoga instructor to host a private class or have a masseuse come to the host’s house.

Set up stations where guests can make massage oils and scented bath salts from scratch.

Have all the attendees bring a raw food dish made from a vegetable or fruit that has “aphrodisiac” benefits, along with the recipe, so you can have them for future reference.

As a game, have attendees write down what they think the ‘sexy’ benefit is and read them aloud.

If your bride is Naughty but Nice:

Attend a group pole dancing class.

Another option is to go to a striptease class.

After your sexy workout, take the group to a fondue restaurant and order the dark chocolate version, which has health benefits for your heart.

See if there’s a high table where you can all stand up around the pot to eat together – you burn more calories standing than sitting!

If your bride is a Thrill-Seeker:

Head to an indoor climbing gym. The instructor can work with people at all levels of experience, and this is certainly a full body workout.

Then follow this with a culinary adventure – assign everyone an extreme ingredient, from something hot, like jalapeños, to something unusual, like avocado, and have everyone make a dessert using that ingredient.

Find a chocolatier who uses crazy ingredients and have people guess what’s inside.

You can join Fitstyle by Shana for a workshop in the showroom at IKEA in New Haven from 10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 31st. Click here to register for the event.