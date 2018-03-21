Former state House candidate sentenced for police chase

- FILE - Wolcott Police Car (Image: facebook / Wolcott Police Department)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (AP) — An attorney who once ran for a seat in the Connecticut House of Representatives has pleaded guilty to leading police on a chase last year.

The Republican-American reports that 44-year-old Alan Giacomi was accused of forcing two police cruisers off a road in Wolcott before driving into Waterbury.

On Monday, he received an 18-month conditional discharge, meaning he will avoid a conviction if he abides by the conditions of his release. He was also ordered to pay a $150 fine.

Giacomi is also being investigated for alleged theft from his former clients. His law license was suspended, but he has not been criminally charged.

Giacomi challenged state Rep. Rob Sampson in the 2010 Republican primary but lost.

