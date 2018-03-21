Free from snowstorm, emergency personnel in Old Saybrook attend life-saving CPR class instead

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH)–The lack of punch packed by this latest nor’easter on Wednesday may end up saving someone’s life in the future.

Police, firefighters, EMT’s and public safety crews would have been out monitoring the roads during a significant snowfall on Wednesday, but because the storm wasn’t big in Old Saybrook, their CPR training class instead went on as scheduled.

28 public safety crews from all over Connecticut got the chance to do some very important training.

“It’s nice to be able to have extra training to make sure I can serve my community,” said Solomon Hardy of Old Saybrook police.

“At the conclusion of the class, I’ll be able to greater contribute to my community by possibly saving someone’s life,” said Nate Minegar of the Fire Department.

The police chief said there have been no weather-related problems, and there are no snow trucks out because they haven’t been needed.

