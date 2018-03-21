Geno says mid-majors making big strides in women’s college basketball

The UConn women’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Duke, two schools with a lot of basketball tradition.

On the other half of the Albany Regional, No. 2 South Carolina will take on Cinderella squad Buffalo, an 11-seed from the Mid-American Conference.

11th-seed Central Michigan, also from the MAC, is the only double-digit seed left in the Dance.

Related: Quinnipiac’s Carly Fabbri shares tear-jerking moment with mother, coach Tricia as career comes to an end

Is there room for the “little guy” in this tournament? Like the men’s side, can mid-majors like Quinnipiac be players against schools like UConn, Notre Dame and Tennessee?

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma says schools like Quinnipiac are making big strides and they will continue to get better and challenge power schools and conferences.

“They’re not playing to go to the WNBA, you know no one is doing Tricia any favors by going to Quinnipiac,” Auriemma said. “You feel at one of the big schools, like yeah, if you recruit me really, really good, I’ll do you a favor and come to your school and grace you with my presence, but they get kids that are like dying to play basketball, and they play that way and I love watching those games. I root for them all the time, I really do.