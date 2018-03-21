Geno says mid-majors making big strides in women’s college basketball

By and Published: Updated:

The UConn women’s basketball team returns to action on Saturday against Duke, two schools with a lot of basketball tradition.

On the other half of the Albany Regional, No. 2 South Carolina will take on Cinderella squad Buffalo, an 11-seed from the Mid-American Conference.

11th-seed Central Michigan, also from the MAC, is the only double-digit seed left in the Dance.

Related: Quinnipiac’s Carly Fabbri shares tear-jerking moment with mother, coach Tricia as career comes to an end

Is there room for the “little guy” in this tournament? Like the men’s side, can mid-majors like Quinnipiac be players against schools like UConn, Notre Dame and Tennessee?

UConn head coach Geno Auriemma says schools like Quinnipiac are making big strides and they will continue to get better and challenge power schools and conferences.

“They’re not playing to go to the WNBA, you know no one is doing Tricia any favors by going to Quinnipiac,” Auriemma said. “You feel at one of the big schools, like yeah, if you recruit me really, really good, I’ll do you a favor and come to your school and grace you with my presence, but they get kids that are like dying to play basketball, and they play that way and I love watching those games. I root for them all the time, I really do.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s