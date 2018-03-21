High school principal apologizes for copied letter

By Published:

SOMERS, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut high school principal has apologized for plagiarizing a letter sent to parents.

The Hartford Courant reports Somers High School Principal Gary Cotzin said Monday his letter sent to parents last week was “predominantly copied from another high school.”

Cotzin’s letter described plans to allow students to leave class for a national school walkout on gun violence. Superintendent Brian Czapla says the school system learned the letter was copied and issued a reprimand and other disciplinary sanctions.

Related content: Superintendent who copied school shooting letter to resign

Neither Cotzin nor Czapla responded to requests for comment.

A similar issue happened in Ridgefield, where a student realized parts of a letter sent to parents and staff were the same as a letter sent by the West Hartford superintendent.

The Ridgefield superintendent is expected to resign.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s