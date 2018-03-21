Kidde recalling dual-sensor smoke alarms

(WTNH)–Kidde is recalling dual-sensor smoke alarms, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The alarm’s ability to detect smoke is impaired due to one of two smoke sensors is covered by a yellow cap left behind during manufacturing.

The recalled models are PI2010 and PI9010 manufactured between Sept. 10, 2016 through Oct. 13, 2017.

If you have one of these smoke detectors in your home, remove it from the ceiling and check the opening in the side of the alarm for the yellow cap. If it’s present, contact Kidde 833-551-7739 to request a replacement; do not attempt to take apart the alarm yourself.