Lack of snow accumulation causing indecision for many

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–This has been a wild and crazy storm, not in the traditional sense, but you just don’t know what it’s going to do.

There are times when it’s very heavy snow, other times it just stops altogether. And everyone Wednesday night was waiting for Mother Nature to make up her mind.

Kevin Bismack is an EMT with AMR. He is heading into work the overnight shift on the ambulance.

“It is tough, you have to take your time. It’s tough trying to get people out of your way sometimes, and you also don’t want to surprise them, and they jerked the wheel and then you have more accidents,” Bismack said.

Another man guaranteed to be out on the roads all night is Farahat Abbas. He’s a professional driver, taking people around in the snow driving so they won’t have to. He’s glad mother nature has held the snow to a minimum so far.

“It is bad, very bad when you cannot drive and get stuck, you cannot make money,” he said.

As the storm continues to slowly build momentum on E. Main St. in Meriden, inside the Dunkin’ Donuts, two high school students are behind the counter, hoping for more snow.

“Snow means no school, that’s what I like about it,” one student said.