Lawmakers consider bills to reclassify young adult offenders

FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — State lawmakers are considering proposals from Governor Dannel P. Malloy designed to keep more young offenders out of Connecticut’s prisons.

The Democratic governor has submitted two bills to the legislature’s Judiciary Committee, which is holding public hearings on the proposed legislation on Wednesday.

The first bill would raise the age of that most offenders would fall under the juvenile justice system’s jurisdiction from 18 to 21 by July 2021.

The second bill would allow some defendants who have had cases transferred to adult court to plead as “youthful offenders,” giving them more access to rehabilitation programs.

Malloy says research has shown that preventing those under 21 from being exposed to adult courts and penalties reduces the rate of recidivism.

