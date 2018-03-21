Malloy announces planned partial activation of state’s Emergency Operations Center

Related Coverage Today’s CT forecast

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s nor’easter has prompted Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy to announce the partial activation of the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Gov. Malloy stated that the EOC will be partially activated beginning at 2:00 p.m.

While the snow has been mostly light across the state during the noontime hour, conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses.

Connecticut’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation (CTDOT), the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.