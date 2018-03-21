Malloy announces planned partial activation of state’s Emergency Operations Center

By Published:
State officials at the Emergency Operations Center in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday’s nor’easter has prompted Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy to announce the partial activation of the state’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Gov. Malloy stated that the EOC will be partially activated beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

While the snow has been mostly light across the state during the noontime hour, conditions are expected to worsen as the day progresses.

Connecticut’s EOC will be staffed with personnel from the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Transportation (CTDOT), the Connecticut National Guard, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the Department of Public Health, and liaisons from Eversource and United Illuminating.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s