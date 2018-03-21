Malloy urges road safety during spring nor’easter

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the first day of spring was on Tuesday, winter-like weather moved into Connecticut on Wednesday.

The Governor says the biggest impact so far has been in New York and in southwestern Connecticut. The state of New York has imposed a statewide ban on trucks on Interstates 95 and 84 and is sending this same message to trucks passing through on those highways here in Connecticut.

“Get off the highway before you hit lower Fairfield County or before you enter Danbury. We don’t want trucks backed up on the highways and we don’t want to fill the rest areas to the point where trucks are backing up,” Gov. Dannel Malloy stated.

Some committee hearings at the Capitol were postponed on Wednesday due to the forecast and the fear that people would have difficulty getting home.

No state employee shifts have been cancelled and things are expected to be normal on Thursday.

