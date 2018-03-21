Man reunited with missing cat 14 years later

WTNH.com Staff Published:

(WTNH)– Imagine losing your pet. Turns out that’s exactly what happened to retired Officer Perry Martin in Florida.

His cat Thomas Junior or “T2” went missing after the 2004 Hurricane Jeanne hit Florida. He says he left his windows open while air conditioning was out and that was the last time he saw T2.

But 14 years later, the cat showed up to an animal shelter. They scanned his microchip and the rest was history.

“They said, ‘Perry, what would you do if we told you that T2 was alive?’ I said I would probably tell you that you’re crazy because he died a long, time ago,” said Martin.

Martin says he plans to keep T2 spoiled for the rest of his life.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s