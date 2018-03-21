Metro-North operating on reduced schedule for Wednesday

By Published: Updated:
-FILE - Metro-North train departs State St. Station in New Haven, Feb. 18, 2014. (WTNH / Jeff Bailey)

(WTNH) — Metro-North is expecting to operate on a reduced schedule on Wednesday due to the nor’easter.

The railroad announced Tuesday afternoon that they expect to be operating on a reduced schedule with some combined/cancelled trains during peak periods .

Related content: Amtrak to operate on adjusted schedule on Wednesday

Metro-North says storm conditions are expected to make travel extremely difficult or even impossible.

The railroad is warning travelers that they should expect extremely crowded conditions and delays due to the aftermath of the storm.

Metro-North says passengers should continue to monitor at www.MTA.info/mnr or through social media updates.

Stay tuned with News 8 for updates. 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s