Metro-North operating on reduced schedule for Wednesday

(WTNH) — Metro-North is expecting to operate on a reduced schedule on Wednesday due to the nor’easter.

The railroad announced Tuesday afternoon that they expect to be operating on a reduced schedule with some combined/cancelled trains during peak periods .

Metro-North says storm conditions are expected to make travel extremely difficult or even impossible.

The railroad is warning travelers that they should expect extremely crowded conditions and delays due to the aftermath of the storm.

Metro-North says passengers should continue to monitor at www.MTA.info/mnr or through social media updates.

