Middletown officials exercise caution ahead of messy weather

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — As of 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there haven’t been too many snowflakes in downtown Middletown, and most businesses have been running like normal. However, city hall officials closed early and libraries shut down completely just to be safe.

Everyone in the town had been expecting nor’easter number four to dump several inches of snow. Instead, conditions are still clear.

Storm Team 8: Click here for the latest forecast

While many residences are likely relieved, at least one man is hoping some flakes fall to help his cash flow.

“I never go chasing those pennies from Heaven, but I’ll make a few bucks shoveling, you know?” explained Fred Carroll of Middletown.

News 8 will be tracking conditions across the state as the storm progresses.

