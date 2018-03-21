New Haven crews waiting to head out on roads, clear snow

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)–A second shift reported for duty late Wednesday afternoon in New Haven, as at least 40 crews will man snow trucks and keep streets around the Elm City safe overnight.

The chief concern for Director of Emergency Operations Rick Fontana is making sure teh city prepares the roads for the morning rush back to work.

“We’re ready to go, we’ve got all-out folks just waiting for the snow to start falling,” Fontana said. “That’s the cost of doing business in the city of New Haven, having people ready and prepared.”

The Emergency Operations Center is closely monitoring the forecast.