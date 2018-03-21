New Haven Board of Education finds threat to be non-credible

Related Coverage Teenager arrested after alleged threatening Snapchat post

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Board of Education says a threat that came to its attention on Wednesday was not credible.

According to William Clark, Chief Operating Officer of the New Haven Board of Education, the board became aware of an unspecified threat.

Following an investigation with law enforcement, it was “determined that there was no credible threat.”

A statement from Clark read, in part, “We take all threats seriously and utilize our security protocols as appropriate to manage each situation and safely as possible in conjunction with our law enforcement partners. We also strive to communicate information to parents to keep them informed of activities in the schools.”