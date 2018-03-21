Nor’easter leads to flight cancellations at Bradley Airport

By Published: Updated:
Snow crews at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks working to clear the snow (WTNH / Report-It / Ellie Krasney)

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– The nor’easter has prompted several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.

The airport says that while they are on stand-by for snow removal operations, a number of airlines have already started to adjust their schedules in anticipation of the storm and in response to the weather conditions in other regions.

So far, about 30% of Wednesday’s flights are cancelled but that number may change as the storm evolves.

Bradley advises passengers who are scheduled to travel Tuesday to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any possible re-booking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are also issuing travel waivers.

For real time flight status updates, passengers can go to www.flybdl.org or tweet their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s