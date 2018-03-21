Nor’easter leads to flight cancellations at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH)– The nor’easter has prompted several flight cancellations at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Wednesday.

The airport says that while they are on stand-by for snow removal operations, a number of airlines have already started to adjust their schedules in anticipation of the storm and in response to the weather conditions in other regions.

So far, about 30% of Wednesday’s flights are cancelled but that number may change as the storm evolves.

Bradley advises passengers who are scheduled to travel Tuesday to check with their airline on their individual flight itineraries and any possible re-booking options before heading to the airport. Several airlines are also issuing travel waivers.

For real time flight status updates, passengers can go to www.flybdl.org or tweet their flight number @BDLFlightInfo.