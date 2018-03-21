PD: Bloomfield man arrested after stabbing father in chest

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)–A son is accused of stabbing his father in the chest in Bloomfield, according to police.

35-year-old Carlos Cameron was arrested on Wednesday, and is accused of stabbing his 68-year-old father in the chest with a kitchen knife after an argument.

The incident happened on 15 Carpenter Lane in Bloomfield at around 1:18 p.m., according to police.

The father was taken to Saint Francis Hospital for a life-threatening wound in the area of the heart, where he was admitted for emergency surgery.

Cameron was found by police at a neighbor’s house on Greenmeadow Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident.

Police notified Laurel Elementary School, which is located a few blocks away from where police canvassed the area.

Cameron is charged with first-degree assault of an elderly person.