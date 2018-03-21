PD: Hamden man arrested for assault, burglary

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hamden man is facing assault and burglary charges following an incident that happened in February.

According to the Hamden Police Department, officers on Feb. 23, responded to a residence on Whitney Avenue for a report of an assault.

Following an investigation of the reported incident, police say 20-year-old Dion Williams of Hamden forcibly entered his girlfriend’s residence. They say he punched her numerous times and “smashed” her television.

Authorities say the victim suffered from injuries to her arms, back and neck.

Officials say the investigation led to an arrest warrant for Williams. They say Williams was later arrested on March 19 by an officer.

Williams was charged with burglary, assault, and criminal mischief.

Authorities say he was detained on a $7,500 bond and was scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

