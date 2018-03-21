PD: Several firearms, ammunition seized from convicted felon in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A convicted felon from Bridgeport is facing numerous charges after firearms and ammunition were seized from a residence in the city.

According to police, on March 1, officials executed a search warrant for a home located on Lewis Street.

Units say the search yielded the seizure of seven firearms, including rifles, and more than 300 rounds of ammunition. High-capacity magazines were also located at the house.

Authorities say three of the firearms were determined to be stolen.

Officials arrested 37-year-old Albert Lee, who lives at the residence.

He is facing a number of charges, including two counts of possession of an assault weapon, two counts of stealing a firearm, and other related charges.