PD: Southington man arrested after strangling, attempting to throw victim out of hotel window

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington man is facing a number of charges after allegedly being involved in a dispute while in a hotel room.

According to police, 39-year-old Michael Lasek became involved in the incident with another person at the Residence Inn on West Street in Southington.

Officials say Lasek struck the victim in the face multiple times, kicked them in the stomach, strangled the victim, attempted to throw the victim out of the hotel room’s window and held a knife to the victim’s throat.

Authorities say during the incident, the victim tried to call 911 for help, but that the accused ripped the phone from the wall and struck the victim with it.

The victim eventually escaped the room and was later located by hotel staff.

On Tuesday, Lasek was arrested and charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree, Strangulation in the 2nd Degree, and Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, among other charges.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.