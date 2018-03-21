Police investigate home burglary in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a home was burglarized in Waterbury early Monday.

The Republican American reports that officers are searching for the suspect who broke into a home on Blue Ridge Drive.

According to the newspaper, a man was captured on surveillance video walking toward the front door. He then somehow got into the home but it’s unclear what was stolen.

The suspect was seen wearing a hooded jacket with gloves and pants with athletic stripes on the side.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.