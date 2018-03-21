Rain and sleet turn to snow in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — There are still piles of snow on Parade Plaza but they’re not from Wednesday’s storm. They were placed there from past nor’easters.

Flakes didn’t start falling in New London until late afternoon. For most of the day it had been a mix of rain and sleet.

Brian Sear the Director of Public Works in New London says it’s pretty much a wait and see situation for his crews.

They pretreated the roads at around 6:00 a.m. Wednesday morning when the snow initially began to fall before turning to rain. But they won’t go out again until they see at least two or three inches of snow, something that’s plowable.

Every storm is different, but the goal each time is to keep the streets safe.

“I think it’s crazy cause one minute it’s nice and sunny and it’s getting warm. Everybody’s coming outside with little sweaters and now all of a sudden it wants to snow again,” said Anthony Corporan of New London. “It’s mother nature just messing with us.”

Milton Bargas owns Sunrise Cafe and says his restaurant gets busy when it snows. “Yeah because no school, people… don’t have to work today, so people come in,” said Bargas.

“I’m getting sick of it,” said Roger Robinson of New London. “Especially since you have to shovel. Well we have to shovel sometimes out here and you know they have to come in the morning and shovel and shovel by my house. Then when I do shovel behind my house someone parks in my area. ”

Some are dreading having to shovel more snow while others aren’t too worried about it because they say in a week or so, the warm weather will arrive and they won’t have to deal with winter for a while.