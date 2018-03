NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Miss Connecticut Caribbean Shanai Chambers will represent Guyana and her Jamaican roots at the National Miss Connecticut Caribbean United States Pageant in June.

Chambers was crowned at the Arts Collective in Hartford on Sunday, March 18th.

The pageant showcases the beauty and talents of young women of Caribbean, Central American, and South American Descent.

She will receive her master’s degree in social work at UConn next month.