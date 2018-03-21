Starbucks launches challenge to create Eco-friendly cups

(WTNH)– If you have an idea for the next great coffee cup then you could take home $10 million.

Starbucks has launched a challenge to create an Eco-friendly disposable coffee cup.

The big challenge may be figuring out how to create a lining for the cup that can break down.

“No one is satisfied with the incremental industry progress made to date, it’s just not moving fast enough. So today, we are declaring a moon shot for sustainability to work together as an industry to bring a fully recyclable and compostable cup to the market, with a three-year ambition,” said Colleen Chapman, vice president of Starbucks global social impact overseeing sustainability, in a press release.

The average person goes through 600 plastic and paper coffee cups every year.

