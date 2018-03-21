Stretch Your Dollar: Start saving now

(WTNH) — Some people have no money in their savings account. We are stretching your dollar with one painless way to start saving today.

Many people are seeing more green in their wallets, thanks to a good economy, tax cuts, and the stock market.

But according to a Bankrate.com survey, 20 percent of working Americans aren’t putting money into savings.

“This is pretty alarming because these are people who could really be put at risk in the near term from an emergency, whether they have a car break down or they need to go to the emergency room, said Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst, Bankrate.com. “That also means they are not saving for retirement. So this is really setting them up for some financial stress down the road.”

The top reasons given for not saving? Too many expenses and too much debt.

To save your self some stress, Hamrick says to open a bank account dedicated to the sole purpose of savings.

“And the idea is to pay yourself first. So use direct deposit. And this is a somewhat painless way to begin saving some money,” said Hamrick.

Financial planners recommend you save 10 percent of your income.

But even if you put a small amount of money away, experts say you’ll be happy with the results.

“And I guarantee you, for the people who haven’t done this before, they’ll have a sense of success as they see those savings levels rise,” said Hamrick.