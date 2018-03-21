Stretch Your Dollar: Start saving now

By Published:
(Photo: AP Images)

(WTNH) — Some people have no money in their savings account. We are stretching your dollar with one painless way to start saving today.

Many people are seeing more green in their wallets, thanks to a good economy, tax cuts, and the stock market.

But according to a Bankrate.com survey, 20 percent of working Americans aren’t putting money into savings.

“This is pretty alarming because these are people who could really be put at risk in the near term from an emergency, whether they have a car break down or they need to go to the emergency room, said Mark Hamrick, Senior Economic Analyst, Bankrate.com. “That also means they are not saving for retirement. So this is really setting them up for some financial stress down the road.”

The top reasons given for not saving? Too many expenses and too much debt.

To save your self some stress, Hamrick says to open a bank account dedicated to the sole purpose of savings.

“And the idea is to pay yourself first. So use direct deposit. And this is a somewhat painless way to begin saving some money,” said Hamrick.

Financial planners recommend you save 10 percent of your income.

But even if you put a small amount of money away, experts say you’ll be happy with the results.

“And I guarantee you, for the people who haven’t done this before, they’ll have a sense of success as they see those savings levels rise,” said Hamrick.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s