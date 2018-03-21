TechTuesday: Who Has Access to Your Personal Facebook Data?

(WTNH) — Recent developments on privacy and access to personal data on Facebook has sparked a Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigation. Cambridge Analytica, a social media monitoring company, has reportedly gained access to personal data of 50 million Facebook users in order to target American voters on the platform. Through the use of quizzes and overall data-mining strategies, the company was able to learn about user’s personal preferences as a psychological way to impact politics and the election.

Facebook has long been able to provide information about its’ users for advertiser targeting preferences. Brands are able to surface various campaigns and advertisements targeted at specific groups of people based on the likelihood of interaction of those particular posts. Political figures do embrace Facebook as a way to connect to voters and it is another advertising avenue to share new information or product availability from brands.

In 2014, a personality survey called ‘thisisyourdigitallife’ was created by Cambridge Analytica as a fun way for Facebook users to find out their personality type and share it on their profile. This app was able to collect that data, as well as the data of friends of the Facebook account taking the survey. The results of the quiz were gathered to be able to psychologically profile users and serve political ads.The practice of not authorizing data to be collected in this method without notifiying users was against privacy policy standards.

Many users do authorize apps to connect to their Facebook profiles as an easier and faster way to register for an app. How do you protect yourself with the amount of data that you’re providing to third parties? Spring clean your Facebook settings to manage which companies are able to see your information and what kind of information these apps have access to. Learn more about Facebook’s Privacy Policy here.

Check your Facebook App Settings to see the third parties that have access to profile data through these steps:

How To: Check and Edit Facebook App Setting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Facebook's General Account Settings allow users to look at various connection points and make changes to accounts. (Photo: Facebook) When users click on 'Apps' on the left-hand side of General Account Settings, 'App Settings' will appear showcasing all of the apps that are connected to a personal Facebook account. Within Facebook's App Settings, the user can click on a 'x' on the top right of each app listed to remove the app. (Photo: Facebook) Under Facebook's App Settings, users can select the 'Apps, Websites and Plugins' module to make edits to their Facebook experience outside of Facebook. (Photo: Facebook)

Facebook also gives preferences to edit your Apps, Websites and Plugins which means that the Facebook experience will be brought to other websites, your devices and apps. When a user disables the platform, it will not allow logging in via Facebook, sharing between friends and personalization through the use of cookie data and storage technologies.

Note that each app has their own Privacy Policy. Even by deleting an app from Facebook, the company may still have all of the information that you shared. Users must contact the specific apps on how to remove that data.

As far as the option of deleting Facebook altogether? Other social media sites and technology companies, like Google, also collect user data as well as tracking and information from your mobile phone. Hundreds of programs, mobile apps and platforms practice machine learning through gathering the habits, preferences and information from users. It is advised to read Privacy Policies carefully as well as check settings across various platforms regularly to prevent unauthorized personal data to be shared. Many times, upon deletion of an app or a connection, that data will live for a certain amount of time even after the account has been removed.