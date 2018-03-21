The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven: The Great Give

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Great Give!

The Great Give is the ninth major community-wide giving event benefiting Greater New Haven’s nonprofits and occurring over an intense 36 hours from 8:00 AM on May 1 to 8:00 PM on May 2, 2018. The Great Give was created by The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven through its online resource known as giveGreater.org to strengthen nonprofits serving Greater New Haven by advancing knowledge about their work and increasing giving to their organizations. More than $6 Million has been raised since The Great Give began.

The Community Foundation for Greater New Haven is celebrating its 90th anniversary in 2018. It is the permanent community trust for Greater New Haven and a convener of people around issues and opportunities that affect their lives and the wellbeing of the region. The Foundation is the largest grantmaker to nonprofits in Greater New Haven, distributing millions of dollars in grants each year thanks to the overwhelming generosity of donors who want to give something back to their community.

The Foundation’s Annual Meeting and Convening is April 19th. Topic is Inclusive Growth and Opportunity featuring Amy Lui from Brookings.

