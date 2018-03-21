Today’s Dish: Special moment on Quinnipiac University sidelines

By Published:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! The Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball team didn’t quite beat the UConn team in the NCCA tournament.

But beyond the action on the court, you may have missed a really special moment that occurred towards the end of the game.

Bobcats player Carly Fabbri was playing in her last game for QU, and when it was time for her to come off the floor for the last time, her head coach, and mom, Tricia Fabbri, was there to meet her with a huge hug. Her dad crying happy tears in the stands.

An instructor with the Dancing Wheels Company from Ohio taught students who thought they would never dance. Throughout the workshop, the students were able to express themselves, and really prove the strength of the human spirit.

Black Panther is breaking records at more than just the box office. The Marvel Studios’ superhero blockbuster is the most tweeted-about movie ever. The action adventure film has racked up 35 million tweets.

NSYNC is finally getting the recognition they deserve with a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30th. Fans have been hoping the band would get back together.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s