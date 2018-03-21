Today’s Dish: Special moment on Quinnipiac University sidelines

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Today’s Dish presented by Stone Academy! The Quinnipiac Women’s Basketball team didn’t quite beat the UConn team in the NCCA tournament.

But beyond the action on the court, you may have missed a really special moment that occurred towards the end of the game.

Bobcats player Carly Fabbri was playing in her last game for QU, and when it was time for her to come off the floor for the last time, her head coach, and mom, Tricia Fabbri, was there to meet her with a huge hug. Her dad crying happy tears in the stands.

An instructor with the Dancing Wheels Company from Ohio taught students who thought they would never dance. Throughout the workshop, the students were able to express themselves, and really prove the strength of the human spirit.

Black Panther is breaking records at more than just the box office. The Marvel Studios’ superhero blockbuster is the most tweeted-about movie ever. The action adventure film has racked up 35 million tweets.

NSYNC is finally getting the recognition they deserve with a spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, April 30th. Fans have been hoping the band would get back together.