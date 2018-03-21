Towns and cities deal with snow preparations as storm shifts

(WTNH)–Residents across the state were surprised, and pleased– to find that the predicted snow on Wednesday was not coming down at the rate at which it was expected.

In New London, they saw some flakes, but for most of the day it had been a mix of rain and sleet.

New London Public Works officials said they were waiting to see what the roads look like before sending trucks out.

New London pre-treated its roads around 6 a.m., but trucks won’t go out again until they see at least two or three inches of snow–something plowable.

Every storm is different but the goal each time is to keep the streets safe.

“I think it’s crazy cause one minute it’s nice and sunny and it’s getting warm. Everybody’s coming outside with little sweaters and now all of a sudden it wants to snow again. It’s mother nature just messing with us,” said Roger Robinson of New London.

There were no complaints from residents in West Haven as the storm didn’t arrive in full on Wednesday afternoon. Snow squalls had been falling, but there was not much accumulation along the shoreline.