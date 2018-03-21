Towns and cities deal with snow preparations as storm shifts

By , , and Published: Updated:

(WTNH)–Residents across the state were surprised, and pleased– to find that the predicted snow on Wednesday was not coming down at the rate at which it was expected.

In New London, they saw some flakes, but for most of the day it had been a mix of rain and sleet.

New London Public Works officials said they were waiting to see what the roads look like before sending trucks out.

New London pre-treated its roads around 6 a.m., but trucks won’t go out again until they see at least two or three inches of snow–something plowable.

Every storm is different but the goal each time is to keep the streets safe.

“I think it’s crazy cause one minute it’s nice and sunny and it’s getting warm. Everybody’s coming outside with little sweaters and now all of a sudden it wants to snow again. It’s mother nature just messing with us,” said Roger Robinson of New London.

There were no complaints from residents in West Haven as the storm didn’t arrive in full on Wednesday afternoon. Snow squalls had been falling, but there was not much accumulation along the shoreline.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s