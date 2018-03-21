Trucks banned in NY, lined rest stops in Fairfield County

(WTNH)–Drivers were warned of dangerous conditions on I-95 Wednesday.

Trucks lined rest stops in Fairfield County, unable to cross into New York because of a tractor trailer ban.

Drivers were forced to pull over beginning at noon, keeping their trucks in park overnight.

“I think it’s stupid. You have drivers who have been out here 30-40 years like myself who have been driving in this stuff, day in and day out,” said Delmer Pertridge, who’s from Texas.

Some drivers – paid by the mile or by the load – were hit directly in their wallets.

“I’m losing $1,000 a day. I’m way behind. I have a wife, five kids and one in college,” Pertridge said.

Others were not willing to risk a potential pileup.

“There are a lot of truckers that really like to get home safe their families,” said Dale Wheeler, from Georgia. “I’d rather them be safe than sorry.”

The Stanfield’s flight out of Boston was cancelled. They got in the car from Rhode Island to get on a different flight from JFK.

“We were like the only car driving,” said Martina Stanfield.

“We got a motel near JFK.”

They say rates skyrocketed because of the storm pounding the region.

“The typical hotel we get for about 100 is now $600, I’ve seen $500, $400,” said David Stanfield.

The storm is now bearing down and lingering through the night.

