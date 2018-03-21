Unlicensed therapist sentenced for defrauding Medicaid

THOMASTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who defrauded more than $600,000 from Medicaid by billing for services she was not qualified to provide has been sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old Andrea Prenez, of Thomaston, used a relative’s name to bill the government for more $661,000 in services by offering unauthorized marriage and family therapy at her counseling service.

Prenez pleaded guilty to larceny and identity theft. She was also ordered Tuesday to repay the money to the state and serve three years of probation after her prison term.

Medicaid is a taxpayer-funded health care program for low-income people.