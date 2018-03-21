Watertown police search for man suspected of lewd activity

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Watertown police are hoping to locate a man who allegedly committed a lewd act at a Kmart.

On March 19 around 4:00 p.m., a man described by police as white and in his 30’s standing around 5’9″ and weighing 180 pounds allegedly committed the act while standing near several women in the store.

Police say when store security approached the man, he fled the store and left the scene in a black Nissan sedan with dealer plates.

Units say the man has been identified.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Watertown police.