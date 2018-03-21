Woman accused of lying about rape denied school records

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A former Connecticut college student charged with lying about being raped by two university football players has lost a bid to obtain their school records.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2HStqdM) a state judge in Bridgeport on Wednesday denied the records request by former Sacred Heart University student Nikki Yovino.

Related Content: Woman accused of lying about being raped rejects plea deal

Lawyers for Yovino, of South Setauket, New York, say the documents may contain information from another woman who alleged she was groped by one of the same two players the same night Yovino alleges she was raped in 2016. They now intend to subpoena the documents.

Police say Yovino admitted lying because she worried the sexual encounter would damage her relationship with another student.

Related Content: Woman accused of lying about rape denied probation program

The two players said the sex was consensual.

Yovino and the two men withdrew from the Fairfield school.