Yankees outfielder, former Rock Cats star Aaron Hicks talks bulking up, playing ‘D’

(WTNH)–Opening Day is just a week from tomorrow and this Yankees team is loaded. One of the players flying under the radar again is outfielder Aaron Hicks.

The former New Britain Rock Cats farmhand hit 15 homers and played a great center field last season.

Our John Pierson asked him what he likes better—a big hit or a great catch.

“I would take the defensive play, I feel like that makes more of a change in the game, if guys think that they have a home run and they don’t,” Hicks said. “I think it’s a lot more fun for me as well.”

Did Hicks feel like he had to get jacked up because he’s got Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton on each side of him in the outfield?

“No, but it was kind of just for me,” he said. “But yeah, those guys are massive and they’re definitely going to do a lot of damage this year, and I’m excited to see it.”