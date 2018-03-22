2 in Old Lyme facing deportation take sanctuary in church

OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people who were set for deportation have taken sanctuary in an Old Lyme church.

Officials say Malik Naveed Bin Rehman and Zahida Altaf were ordered by Immigration and Customers Enforcement (ICE) to leave the United States and be sent to Pakistan by March 19. The two have since taken sanctuary at the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.

They have a 5-year-old daughter, Roniya, who is a U.S. citizen.

A press conference for the two is expected to be held on Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

News 8 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.