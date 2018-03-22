5th grader from Rocky Hill to represent Connecticut at Scripps National Spelling Bee

Aritra Banerjee (Photo Courtesy: Sophie Huget, Noah Webster House & West Hartford Historical Society)

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Following 19 rounds of words, a fifth grader from Rocky Hill won the right to represent Connecticut during a chance to be crowned the nation’s top speller.

On March 10, Aritra Banerjee from the West Hill School in Rocky Hill out-spelled his 34 competitors at the Noah Webster House in West Hartford.

Banerjee earned the title of this year’s best speller in Connecticut when he spelled “inevitability” correctly and punched his ticket to the 91st Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee will begin on May 29 in Washington, D.C.

