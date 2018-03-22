Aaron Judge calls Didi Gregorious “heart of the team”

(WTNH)–Opening Day is just a week away for the New York Yankees, and Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gary Sanchez will strike fear in the hearts of a lot of pitchers this year.

The entire lineup is as loaded as it’s been in a long time.

Still, winning is also about team chemistry, and one of the Yankees’ great clubhouse leaders is shortstop Didi Gregorious.

Didi is a great player in his own right–last season he set career highs in batting average, home runs, and RBI. But he’s also one of the most likable guys in the clubhouse.

“He was the heart of our team last year,” Judge said. “Anytime we needed someone to come up with a quality AB, if I came up and didn’t get the job done, you know Didi is always there to pick you up.”

“We’re all grown men, that is one thing I’ll say for sure, but everybody needs somebody to talk to., and just see how somebody else sees the game,”

