An exclusive interview with a student organizer of March For Our Lives

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – February 14, 2018 will forever be etched on the minds deeply impacted by the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

17 students and teachers died.

It’s when students like Ryan Deitsch, who says, “During the shooting I was in my journalism class,” found their voice in the Never Again movement.

He says, “If we see crime happening, the least we can do as Americans is to stop it and America’s youth is standing up and having to be the voice and it’s tragic that it has to be the youth. But we are going to own it as we are the future and the future is now.”

Ryan is in Washington D.C. where Saturday, the group will lead thousands in the “March For Our Lives.”

“They should really expect America’s youths standing up, gaining its voice and be able to say, we won’t take this anymore. We don’t want our fellow man to die.”

The Douglas High School senior says it’s not about the 2nd amendment — it’s about saving lives.

“We are not attacking the Constitution. We are just trying to make sure people stay safe and introducing ideas. If we stop bad guys from getting guns, if we make sure the system is in place through laws, legislation and culture, we are able to save more lives.”

There are 800 plus demonstrations across the U.S. as well as overseas on Saturday.

Young adults with a mission: end gun violence and mass shooting.

Buses filled with students, parents and teachers from Connecticut are heading to Washington, D.C. to march alongside those converging there.

There are also a number of marches planned in the state that day, including one in Hartford at the state capitol starting at 12:30 p.m.