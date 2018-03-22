An exclusive interview with a student organizer of March For Our Lives

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – February 14, 2018 will forever be etched on the minds deeply impacted by the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.
17 students and teachers died.

It’s when students like Ryan Deitsch, who says, “During the shooting I was in my journalism class,” found their voice in the Never Again movement.

He says, “If we see crime happening, the least we can do as Americans is to stop it and America’s youth is standing up and having to be the voice and it’s tragic that it has to be the youth. But we are going to own it as we are the future and the future is now.”

Related: How the Parkland teens are pulling off a worldwide movement

Ryan is in Washington D.C. where Saturday, the group will lead thousands in the “March For Our Lives.”

“They should really expect America’s youths standing up, gaining its voice and be able to say, we won’t take this anymore. We don’t want our fellow man to die.”

The Douglas High School senior says it’s not about the 2nd amendment — it’s about saving lives.

Related: Gov. Malloy says Americans are addicted to guns at gun violence round table

“We are not attacking the Constitution. We are just trying to make sure people stay safe and introducing ideas. If we stop bad guys from getting guns, if we make sure the system is in place through laws, legislation and culture, we are able to save more lives.”

There are 800 plus demonstrations across the U.S. as well as overseas on Saturday.

Young adults with a mission: end gun violence and mass shooting.

Buses filled with students, parents and teachers from Connecticut are heading to Washington, D.C. to march alongside those converging there.

There are also a number of marches planned in the state that day, including one in Hartford at the state capitol starting at 12:30 p.m.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s