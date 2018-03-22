Amtrak services to be restored Friday

Related Coverage Nor’easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup

(WTNH) — There’s some good news for travelers following Wednesday’s snowy weather.

Amtrak announced that it will restore Northeast Corridor service on Friday, March 23.

Due to the storm, Amtrak was operating on a modified schedule on Wednesday, March 21 and Thursday, March 22.

Related Content: Nor’easter rolls into New England as millions begin cleanup

Amtrak Northeast Regional train 111 is cancelled, but all other service is expected to operate as scheduled.

For more information and future updates, follow @AmtrakNEC on Twitter or visit Amtrak’s website.